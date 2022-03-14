Khairuddin says will channel all monthly MP allowance to PAS until GE15 after quitting party

Datuk Khairuddin Aman Razali speaks during the Jom MSPO programme at Dewan Tan Sri Haji Ghazali in Slim River August 28, 2020. — Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, March 14 — Datuk Mohd Khairuddin Aman Razali today pledged to channel all his remaining monthly MP allowances to PAS until the 15th general elections after he announced his exit from the Islamist party.

The Member of Parliament for Kuala Nerus said that this is to fulfil the bayʿah or an oath of allegiance made when contesting in elections.

“I will hand over all my monthly allowances as a parliamentarian for the remaining period until the 15th general election to PAS, to fulfil the bay’ah made when contesting in elections,” he said in a press conference in Parliament.

He said that as a Muslim he will continue to champion “PAS’ policies that is Islam”.

Khairuddin, who is the former Plantation Industries and Commodities minister, said that he tendered his letter to quit the party at 2.30pm today, to PAS secretary general, Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan.

“Reason for quitting PAS? It’s hard to answer. I love PAS. I remain as PAS, but not as an organisation member, but remain in terms of struggle goals, policies, purpose and others, God willing,” he said when asked for a reason for his decision.

He said he would continue giving his views on all political parties including PAS, and criticise his former party as and when fit.

Khairuddin also directed further questions on his resignation to Takiyuddin.

On January 14 this year, Khairuddin was dropped as a member of PAS’ central working committee less than two months after being appointed to the post.

PAS president Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang said the decision to dismiss the 48-year-old Kuala Nerus MP was made in a party meeting held at its headquarters but did not elaborate on the reason for his removal.

Instead, the Marang MP told reporters that PAS members who do not follow the party’s discipline “can be changed, work elsewhere, have his membership suspended or sacked”.

The Kuala Nerus MP was one of three PAS leaders who was reappointed into the party central committee for the 2021-2023 term last November, despite losing in the internal election.

The other two are Mohd Zuhdi Marzuki and Nik Abduh Nik Abdul Aziz.

Khairuddin had alluded to his removal from the party central committee in a Facebook post on January 13.

He said differences of opinion are common in society because human beings have different intellects and knowledge that produce different points of view.

“All that remains is manners in differing opinions and how to manage differences that can further nurture a discussion,” he had written.