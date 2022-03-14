Education Ministry reviewing guidelines, entry procedures into schools for Malaysian children without documents

Senior Education Minister Datuk Mohd Radzi Md Jidin delivers his speech during the 2022 Aspirations Ceremony at Auditorium Complex E in Putrajaya January 14, 2022. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, March 14 — The Education Ministry (MoE) is reviewing the guidelines and admission procedures for Malaysian children without documents to government and government-aided schools under the ministry.

Senior Education Minister Datuk Radzi Jidin said, while the study was being implemented, two circulars governing the admission of both undocumented Malaysian children and non-Malaysian children to schools, Surat Pekeliling Ikhtisas No 1/2009 and Surat Siaran KPM Non (3) Tahun 2018, were still in effect.

“For the information of all MPs, there is no change to the policy or new circular issued other than that the available (letters) dated March 11, 2009 and January 15, 2018.

“The ministry realises there are cases whereby children of Malaysian citizens could not continue their education in primary schools. As such, any issue arising from the matter will be considered based on case information and subject to regulations and the law,” he said when the debate on the motion of thanks for the Royal Address for the ministry at the Dewan Rakyat today.

Radzi said the MoE also held discussions with the Home Ministry and relevant agencies about reviewing the guidelines on the matter.

Meanwhile, he also explained that the Zero Reject Policy (ZRP) did not refer to the admission of children without documents to schools, but was regarding school placements for children with special needs in government and government-aided schools without denying them their rights to receive education in schools under the ministry. — Bernama