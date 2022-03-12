Johor state election uneventful thus far, say police

Voters line up to cast their ballots at the SK Ismail 1 polling station in Muar, Johor March 12, 2022. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

JOHOR BARU, March 12 ― The voting process in all 56 state assembly seats in the Johor state election is running smoothly so far, without any untoward incidents.

Johor police chief Datuk Kamarul Zaman Mamat told Bernama that police had not received any police reports on disturbances or fights at polling stations.

He said a total of 11,000 police personnel were tasked to control security and monitor the voting process at polling stations statewide.

Kamarul Zaman said he had also observed the polling process at Sekolah Kebangsaan Infant Jesus Convent here this morning.

He also reported smooth traffic flows on highways as traffic police personnel had also been tasked to control traffic to prevent congestions.

“In the Tiram area traffic was slow in the morning as people came out to vote, but it was smooth afterwards,” he said.

A total of 1,021 polling stations were opened today and as of 2 pm, the Election Commission said 40 per cent of voters have completed casting their ballots.

A total of 2,539,606 ordinary voters out of 2,597,742 registered voters are eligible to cast their ballots today.

A total of 239 candidates from 15 political parties are contesting in the state polls. ― Bernama