Johor polls: Cops receive 140 reports, 37 investigation papers opened

BATU PAHAT, March 12 ― Johor police have received 140 reports for various offences during the Johor state election campaign period from February 26 until yesterday.

Johor police chief Datuk Kamarul Zaman Mamat said 37 investigations were opened, 13 of which were offences under Section 427 of the Penal Code for destroying political parties’ posters or banners.

Investigation papers were also opened for holding talks without a permit, flouting the standard operating procedures (SOPs) to check the spread of Covid-19 and posting defamatory statements on social media.

Speaking to the media after his message to officers and police personnel in conjunction with the Johor election at Dewan Sultan Ibrahim, Universiti Tun Hussein Onn Malaysia (UTHM) here last night, he said police have identified 17 hotspots and 10,988 police personnel would be on standby to maintain public order and ensure the polling process runs smoothly tomorrow .

In addition, he said 112 teams known as 'Pasukan Cantas PRN Johor' involving 448 officers and members have been deployed to conduct intelligence activities and maintain security. ― Bernama