Hydrogen economy: Sarawak needs to produce its own skilled manpower, says Abang Jo

KUCHING, March 12 ― Sarawak needs to produce its own skilled manpower to ensure the success of the state government’s hydrogen economy agenda.

Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg said this was because the development of skilled human resources was one of the main drivers towards the development of the hydrogen economy.

“(Therefore) Sarawak needs to have institutions of higher education, as well as vocational and special skills training centres to develop the skills in this new technology,” he said in his speech at the Sarawak Skills and International College of Advanced Technology Sarawak’s 24th convocation ceremony here today.

His speech text was read out by State Education, Innovation and Talent Development Minister Datuk Roland Sagah Wee Inn.

A total of 697 students received their certificates, diploma and degree at the convocation ceremony.

Elaborating, Abang Johari said it was anticipated that, globally, hydrogen gas would be the primary energy source in the future and, for that, Sarawak had begun implementing hydrogen-powered projects, especially involving buses and cars.

“So far, Sarawak is at the forefront in building a hydrogen economy with a target of being the main producer of hydrogen gas in the region.

“In fact, some foreign investors have also made a commitment to build a green hydrogen gas production plant in Bintulu, which will be exported especially to Japan,” he added. ― Bernama