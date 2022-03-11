Health Ministry denies publishing infographic on Covid-19 vaccine fourth dose

In a Facebook posting tonight, the Health Ministry said an infographic relating to a fourth Covid-19 vaccine dose that has since gone viral was fake. ― Picture by Hari Anggara.

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, March 11 — The Health Ministry has denied that it has published an infographic relating to a fourth Covid-19 vaccine dose.

In a Facebook posting tonight, the ministry said an infographic that has since gone viral was fake.

“To ensure that the transition phase to endemic, which begins on April 1, is implemented safely, the main focus now is to instil community awareness or community solidarity as well as individual responsibility on SOP (standard operating procedures) compliance and to expand access on existing vaccination programmes,” the posting read.

The ministry also said that fully vaccinated recipients of Sinovac vaccine aged 18 and above, and fully vaccinated senior citizens of all types of vaccine aged 60 and above, need to obtain booster doses to maintain their complete vaccination status as announced by Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin on February 24.

The deadline for this purpose had been extended to March 31 and their complete vaccination status will be changed to incomplete if they have not yet received a booster dose beginning April 1. — Bernama