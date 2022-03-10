After latest RM62b award to Sulu Sultanate heirs, Putrajaya insists not recognising invalid and unlawful arbitration

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Parliament and Law) Datuk Seri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar at a press conference after attending the Dewan Negara Conference at Parliament December 23, 2021. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 10 — Minister in Prime Minister’s Department (Parliament and Law) Datuk Seri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar reiterated today that Putrajaya will not be recognising an arbitration that awarded self-styled Sulu Sultanate heirs US$14.9b (RM62.6 billion) over Sabah.

The minister said the final award issued by Spanish arbitrator Gonzolo Stampa was invalid and made unilaterally and unlawfully, as his appointment has been revoked by the Madrid High Court on June 29, 2021.

“Since his appointment has been cancelled and no longer valid under the law, the government is not recognising the demand and the arbitration proceedings,” he said in Dewan Rakyat here, referring to Stampa.

Wan Junaidi was replying to Warisan’s Papar MP Ahmad Hassan who asked if the government, through the Attorney General’s Chambers, has sent a representative or appointed a lawyer in France for the matter in question.

He said the government had previously filed a criminal complaint against Stampa to the Attorney General of Spain on December 14, 2021 in protest of his non-compliance with the decision of the Madrid High Court, irregularity of process, unfairness as well as contempt for the rule of law.

“The Malaysian government has also filed an appeal to void the Exequatur Order dated September 29, 2021 as well as an application to suspend the execution of the Exequatur Order. On December 16, 2021, the French Court of Appeal allowed the application of the Malaysian government for suspension of the Exequatur Order issued on September 29, 2021.

“The appeal filed by the government has not yet been decided by the Court of Appeal in Paris, France,” he added.

