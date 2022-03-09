Mask still mandated for Covid-19? People abroad no longer wear them, Zahid tells Khairy

BN chairman Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi speaks during a ceramah in Larkin, Johor Baru March 9, 2022. — Picture by Hari Anggara

JOHOR BARU, March 9 — Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has today mocked Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin for Putrajaya’s announcement that wearing facial masks is still mandated as the country is set to start transitioning to Covid-19 endemicity.

In a political speech at the Larkin Perdana flats, Ahmad Zahid had instead told fellow party-mate Khairy to see how other countries are handling the Covid-19 situation and suggested that Malaysia does not need to continue with the mask mandate.

“When I went to Germany, it was a reverse. People don’t need to wear their masks outside,” he said.

Despite Ahmad Zahid’s claim, mask-wearing is still mandated in Germany and will continue as one of the “basic measures” that will stay in place even as most restrictions are to be lifted on March 20.

German news outlet The Local quoted a nationwide poll there where 52 per cent of German respondents said they will continue wearing masks even if the mandate is lifted, with 79 per cent saying they will keep doing so on public transport and 76 per cent in shops.

“Why do we need to still wear our masks outside after the movement control order is finished? Why do we need to breathe in our own breath back outside?

“I suggest Khairy visit other countries to see how they are doing it,” he said, laughing.

The crowd of around 100 Barisan Nasional supporters then jeered after Ahmad Zahid asked them whether they wish to keep wearing masks.

Among countries that have done away with mask mandates are the United States, Iceland, Italy and South Korea. In most countries where the mandate has been loosened, masks are still required in crowded places or indoors, or are required for those who are unvaccinated.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced that in the transitional phase into endemicity, face masks remain a requirement in public places.

On Monday, the Election Commission had permitted speakers campaigning in the Johor election to remove their facemasks to give their political speeches.

According to the latest SOP by the National Security Council, speakers have to put their face masks back on after finishing their speeches.

Also, all attendees of ceramah, talks or campaigns must always have their face masks on and maintain physical distancing of at least one metre between individuals.