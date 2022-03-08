Welfare Dept ready to step in if floods worsen, says minister

Kampung Periuk is flooded during heavy rain in Kampung Baru, Kuala Lumpur March 7, 2022. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, March 8 — The Social Welfare Department (SWD) is prepared in case the flood situation worsens following the forecast of heavy rain in several states until 3 am Tuesday (March 8).

Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Rina Mohd Harun said the department had also identified suitable areas to be used as relief centres.

"For example, for the Kampung Baru area, SWD is ready to open another relief centre in Jalan Raja Hamzah if the one in Dewan Sultan Sulaiman is full. It is also to ensure that the Covid-19 SOPs can be complied with," he told Bernama when met at the relief centre last night.

Rina said as of 10pm, a total of 309 victims from 91 families were placed at the centre.

"Another relief centre has also been opened at SJK(T) Saraswathy Kampung Pasir on Jalan Klang Lama which is accommodating 150 victims," she said.

Heavy rain since 3pm has caused several areas and highways in the capital to be flooded up to one metre high.

Meanwhile, the Malaysian Meteorological Department in a statement last night informed that thunderstorms, heavy rain and strong winds were expected in several areas in Perak, Pahang, Selangor, Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya and Negri Sembilan, until 3am on Tuesday. — Bernama