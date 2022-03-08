Sabah party leader says more parliamentary seats needed in rural, interior areas

KOTA KINABALU, March 8 — Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku (STAR) deputy president Datuk Robert Tawik today said that the large mass in Sabah’s interior districts should be divided and allocated as new Parliamentary seats in order to be developed appropriately.

He said interior areas covered by the constituencies of Keningau, Pensiangan and Tenom should be given two more seats based on the size of the area and the total population.

“New parliamentary constituencies in the interior can be created in the Trusmadi area in Keningau and Rundum area in Tenom,” said Robert, who is also the Bingkor state assemblyman.

Tawik, who is also the assistant Works Minister, said the Tambunan and Tulid state constituencies could be placed under a new parliamentary constituency in the Trusmadi area.

“Meanwhile, the Melalap and Kemabong state constituencies can be expanded to parts of the Sook and Nabawan state constituencies to be placed under the new parliamentary constituency in the Rundum area,” he said in a statement this afternoon.

Nabawan consists of a majority of non Muslim natives politically classified as KDM of Kadazandusun Murut.

In the Dewan Rakyat sitting yesterday, MPs from Sabah and Sarawak voiced the justification for adding at least 28 parliamentary seats for the two states in the Borneo region.

The addition of 28 parliamentary seats will provide the distribution of 14 new seats for Sabah and Sarawak respectively.