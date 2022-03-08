Rain no deterrent for early voters in Johor

Police personnel wait to cast their votes during early voting for the Johor state election in Johor Baru March 8, 2022. — Picture by Hari Anggara

JOHOR BARU, March 8 — Light rain in the morning did not stop members of the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) and the Malaysian Armed Forces (ATM) from exercising their voting rights and 39 per cent of voters have cast their ballots as of 11am, according to the Election Commission (EC).

Among the early voters was former Johor police chief Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay, who is now the director of the Bukit Aman Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department, who cast his ballot at the Dewan Dato’ Onn, Johor contingent police headquarters (IPK).

Ayob Khan said he was still voting in Johor for the Stulang state seat because he needed three months to change his voting address after being transferred to Bukit Aman, effective Jan 25, this year.

“However, after this, I will change to (Kuala Lumpur),” said Ayob Khan who has served as Johor police chief from March 2020 to January 2022. Previously, he was the principal assistant director of Bukit Aman Counter Terrorism, Special Branch (E8).

“If people asked if I miss Johor, for sure I miss it, I have served here for two years,” said the police personality who always attracted attention for handling important cases.

Also seen monitoring the early voting process at Johor IPK were Johor police chief Datuk Kamarul Zaman Mamat and EC secretary Datuk Ikmalrudin Ishak.

A total of 63 polling centres were opened for the early voting process, from 8 am to 5 pm.

Over 22,000 members of the security forces, comprising the ATM, PDRM and the General Operations Force (GOF), as well as their spouses, are eligible to cast their votes today.

Facilities at the Johor contingent police headquarters in Jalan Tebrau here, as well as 10 district police headquarters statewide and some government offices, have been turned into polling centres.

Military personnel will cast their votes at the Mahkota Camp, Kluang; Tebrau Camp, Ulu Tiram; the 10th Royal Malay Regiment (RAMD) Camp, Batu Pahat and the 4th Royal Artillery Regiment (4RAD) Camp, Segamat.

A total of 239 candidates are vying for 56 seats in the Johor polls.

The polling day for the Johor state election has been set for this Saturday (March 12). — Bernama