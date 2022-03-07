PM announces RM500,000 in funds for youth association activities

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob delivers a speech at MBM’s 71st annual general meeting in Subang Jaya, March 7, 2022. — Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, March 7 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob today announced RM500,000 in funds for the Malaysian Youth Council (MBM) to organise youth association programmes and activities nationwide.

In announcing this, he said MBM, recognised by the government as the parent body for youth-based organisations in the country, has a big role in helping the government develop “Keluarga Malaysia” (Malaysian Family) youths.

“I am confident that MBM, which represents the voice of youths, is sensitive to their needs in moving together with the Government towards enhancing the quality of life and wellbeing of Keluarga Malaysia,” he said.

He said this when officiating at MBM’s 71st annual general meeting here tonight.

Ismail Sabri said youth organisation membership, which currently stands at 1.2 million or only eight per cent of the country’s total youth population, should be increased through various activities.

He said the involvement of youths in various activities could encourage a healthier culture, among them through the participation of non-governmental youth bodies in relief missions for flood victims in Kedah, the Klang Valley, Johor and, more recently, the east coast states.

“I believe it is not recognition that they are after but, tonight, I wish to thank and congratulate all youth volunteers you are all the youth heroes of the nation,” he said.

Meanwhile, Ismail Sabri said the government offered over 25 incentives that youths could benefit from under Budget 2022, among them the tablet assistance, e-wallet, insurance as well as initiatives such as “JaminKerja Keluarga Malaysia” and “PenjanaKerjaya”.

He said the government also provided a clear plan for youths under the 12th Malaysia Plan towards becoming a high-income country by 2025.

Ismail Sabri said the Youth and Sports Ministry, through the National Youth and Sports Department, had also mobilised the Youth Professional Work Development initiative, adding that youths should take this opportunity to obtain the Malaysian Skills Certificate levels three to five.

Meanwhile, Ismail Sabri expressed hope that the National Youth Day celebration this year would not only be held at the national level but also at the grassroots throughout the country to reflect the importance of youths in Malaysia.

He also hoped that the National Youth Perdana Awards would introduce various new categories suited to the New Youth Development Model, including the Charismatic Icon (Leadership); Sustainability Icon (Environment); and Techno Design Icon (Innovation and Technology).

Other suggested categories include Youth Icon — Biz (Entrepreneurship); Resilient Youth Icon (Youths with Disabilities) and Characteristic Influencer Icon (Influential Youths). — Bernama