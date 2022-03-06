SDMC: Sarawak records 1,244 new Covid-19 cases, one death

A medical worker takes a swab at a Covid-19 drive-through screening area at KPJ Ampang Puteri April 9, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUCHING, March 6 — Sarawak today recorded 1,244 new Covid-19 cases as well as one death, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

The committee said the death was recorded in Simunjan Hospital and involved a 72-year-old man who had hypertension and chronic obstructive lung disease.

With the new cases recorded today, this brings the cumulative tally of cases to 267,655.

Of the total cases, 564 were in Category 1 (asymptomatic), 669 in Category 2 (mild symptoms), three in Category 3 (lung infection), four in Category 4 (lung infection and requiring oxygen support) and four in Category 5 (lung infection and requiring ventilator support).

On the breakdown of cases, Kuching continued to top the list with 446 new cases followed by Miri (235), Sibu (147), Samarahan (78), Bintulu (58), Serian (56), Sarikei (37), Bau (33), Limbang (17), Mukah (16), Lawas (15), Kanowit (13), Belaga (12), Saratok (10), Sri Aman (9), Meradong (8), Kapit (8), Marudi (7), Dalat (5), Asajaya (4), Beluru (4), three each in Betong, Simunjan and Matu; two each in Lundu, Song, Daro, Lubok Antu, Selangau, Subis and Sebauh; and one each in Pakan, Kabong and Tebedu.

Meanwhile, SDMC said the police issued nine compounds, all in Kuching, for failing to scan the MySejahtera QR code before entering a premises. — Borneo Post