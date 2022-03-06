Johor polls: Orang Asli community remind candidates not to forget them after winning election

A general view of the Pasar Karat Rengit flea market where the local Orang Asli community trade second-hand goods March 4, 2022. — Picture by Hari Anggara

PAGOH, March 6 — “Whoever is elected, don’t forget us Orang Asli here.” This what what Ayu bin Enn, an Orang Asli village chief, wanted to convey to the new Johor state administration that will be formed after the upcoming Johor state election.

Ayu, 52, the Tok Batin of the Orang Asli village of Kampung Sentosa, Lenga here said his community merely wanted their rights, especially those relating to customary land rights, to be preserved.

Voicing the hopes of his fellow villagers, he admitted that there were long-standing difficulties relating to customary land issues, along with unfulfilled promises, with the change of state governments even though various applications have been handed in.

“We sincerely hope that any (relevant) agencies can resolve this issue. The customary lands should not require any applications, only the Orang Asli Development Department (Jakoa) is required to monitor and bring the relevant agencies and gazette the land as well.

“How else do we need to apply (for the customary land), if every (tree’s) fruits have been eaten. Durian trees are already mature, mangosteen trees have reached 30 to 40 feet, they’re not low anymore,” he told Bernama when met at the village here recently.

Ayu, however, admitted there were no issues relating to basis facilities, including water, electricity, education and health facilities, as the government has prepared those facilities along with assistance from non-governmental organisations (NGOs) for other necessities.

Amer bin Sidan, 57, concurred with Ayu, and expressed his disappointment that their requests regarding customary lands have yet to be fulfilled and remained unchanged since the previous generation.

He said that the previous Tok Batin had also requested for the approval of the customary land applications in the area, but there was no decision made by any authority.

“For this state election, I urge the elected representatives from all winning parties to remember us. Whichever party wins, do not make the Orang Asli suffer this way. Aren’t we also part of Keluarga Malaysia?” he asked.

Meanwhile, the womenfolk in the village expressed different concerns, emphasising the urgency that their desire to learn skills, including sewing and producing crafts, be fulfilled.

One of them, villager Siah, 52, said they had previously submitted applications for aid including sewing machines and craft making equipment several years back, but had yet to receive any reply from any party.

“Those who emerge victorious, I implore them to help the women here who want to learn how to sew or produce handicrafts. Because it is hard for us here (to obtain such equipment).

“We always really hope for it...as we really desire to learn such skills. But we don’t have the means to buy, (so) it’s hard to learn,” she added.

Kampung Sentosa is an Orang Asli village located in the Bukit Kepong state constituency, and all the villagers here eke out their living from what the forests provide.

Johor voters will go to the polls on March 12 to elect a new state government, with early voting set for March 8. — Bernama