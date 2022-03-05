Ex-DAP man Mahdzir runs for Semerah on Pejuang ticket, says party can provide stable govt with no hidden agenda

Former Johor DAP leader Mahdzir Ibrahim is contesting in Semerah on a Pejuang ticket. — Picture courtesy of therocket.com

JOHOR BARU, March 3 — A Parti Pejuang Tanah Air (Pejuang) candidate for the upcoming Johor state election said Johoreans needed a future government that was trustworthy and free from any political baggage that will undermine stability.

The party’s Semerah seat candidate Mahdzir Ibrahim said all major political blocs such as Barisan Nasional (BN), Perikatan Nasional (PN) and also Pakatan Harapan (PH) are embroiled in their own controversies.

“The attacks are endless. Intimidation between party leaders and other parties will continue to exist which will disrupt the function of a government in terms of governance.

“We need a government that is completely clean and not bothered by the “political intimidation” between political parties.

“I am confident and believe that the people are increasingly understanding our situation today. Only a stable and caring government will be able to manage the needs of the people and ensure that no further damage is done in today’s challenging environment,” said Mahdzir when contacted by Malay Mail today.

The 46-year-old said Pejuang, on the other hand, is not bound by any political blocs from BN, PN or PH in the form of any agreement (MoU) where they are at risk of becoming issues due to party and ideological differences.

“Pejuang’s participation in the Johor state election will see it contest in 42 state seats and the party aims to establish a stable government without any problems and political interference,” he said.

Mahdzir, who is also a local is from Semerah near Batu Pahat was once among the handful of DAP’s Malay candidates fielded for the 13th general election (GE13).

He was known to go against BN in the Tanjung Piai parliamentary constituency. Following his defeat, he stayed on as a party strategist before he left last year.

Mahdzir joined the party founded by former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad because he believed DAP had deviated from its main goal which was championing the people.

“When PH led the government back in 2018, I saw DAP’s orientation to empower the party being disrupted by issues.

“This was not the reason I joined DAP in the first place,” he said.

Mahdzir explained that he joined Pejuang only after understanding the constitution and goals of the party, which fights for the interests of all Malaysians across races, cultures and religions.

“This is in line with the Federal Constitution which places Islam, the royal institution of Malay Rulers and the Malays as the basis for the unification of the country which must be respected.

“I believe, Pejuang can be a platform for me and the young people to work and serve the people of Malaysia.

The Semerah state seat will see a five-cornered contest between Mahdzir, incumbent PKR candidate Mohd Khuzzan Abu Bakar, BN’s Mohd Fared Mohd Khalid, PN’s Datuk Ariss Samsudin and Parti Bumiputera Perkasa Malaysia’s (Putra) Kamarolzaman Mohd Jidi.

In the previous GE14, the Semerah seat was won by Mohd Khuzzan who defeated BN’s Mohd Ismail Roslan with a majority of 98 votes.

The Election Commission has set March 12 as the polling date for the Johor state election and early voting will be on March 8.

Johor has 56 state constituencies, with more than 2.59 million voters who are eligible to cast their ballot in this state election. The EC is targeting a 70 per cent voter turnout.