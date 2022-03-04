PIJ Property lodges police report against Muda for alleged trespass of asset

PIJ Holdings, a Johor state government-linked company, said the premises was developed for entrepreneurs to venture into business and not to serve as the operations centre of any political party. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

JOHOR BARU, March 4 ― PIJ Holdings Sdn Bhd, through its subsidiary PIJ Property Development Sdn Bhd, has lodged a police report against the Malaysian United Democratic Alliance (Muda) for alleged trespass and unauthorised use of its Inkubator Usahawan asset at Taman Perbadanan Islam in Stulang Baru here.

PIJ Holdings, a Johor state government-linked company, said the premises was developed for entrepreneurs to venture into business and not to serve as the operations centre of any political party.

Based on the latest record, the premises was used by an individual to run a furniture business and that person was not allowed to rent it out to anyone, it said.

“We regret that the premises not only could not be used for entrepreneurship purposes but more disappointing is that the use of this asset was without the knowledge, consent and agreement between PIJ Property and Muda,” it said in a statement today.

Therefore, PIJ Holdings asked MU Muda DA to immediately vacate and return the premises in its original and proper state to ensure the facility could be fully utilised by entrepreneurs in Johor Baru.

PIJ Holdings hoped that this matter could be resolved quickly in a harmonious manner. ― Bernama