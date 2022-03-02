MACC clears Muhyiddin, Umno’s Tajuddin of corruption and abuse of power allegations

The entrance of the MACC headquarters in Putrajaya is pictured on November 19, 2018. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, March 2 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has cleared former prime minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin from allegations that he sought political support by offering positions in government-linked firms, which his critics deemed to be a form of bribery.

De facto Law Minister Datuk Seri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar said in a written reply to Teo Nie ching, Kulai Member of Parliament from Pakatan Harapan, that MACC had concluded its investigation into the audio clip purportedly of Muhyiddin making the offer.

"The MACC has concluded its investigation into the issue. There was no element of wrongdoing under the MACC Act 2009," Wan Junaidi said.

Muhyiddin was probed after an unverified audio recording alleging an attempt to entice Umno leaders to join Bersatu by promising government positions was leaked and shared on social media two years ago.

The recording was purportedly made at the Bersatu Supreme Council meeting on Feb 23, 2020, a day before his predecessor Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad resigned as prime minister and Bersatu chairman.

Teo had asked the government to make public the MACC's investigation on Muhyiddin.

In the same reply Wan Junaidi said the MACC has classified the power abuse investigation into former Prasarana chairman Datuk Seri Tajuddin Abdul Rahman as “no further action”.

Tajuddin was probed following an allegation that he had used his position to make decisions favourable to a company linked to a family member.

The Umno firebrand leader had been arrested in May 2021 and later released on bail. It was reported that he was detained to assist in an investigation linked to the appointment of his son-in-law to Prasarana.

Tajuddin was eventually sacked from Prasarana a few days after a gaffe-riddled press conference on a Kelana Jaya LRT collision on May 24, 2021.

Meanwhile, investigation against MP for Kuala Langat Dr Xavier Jayakumar is still ongoing, Wan Junaidi said in the reply.

The investigation against the former PKR leader is believed to be related to the case against MA Thinagaran, reportedly a close associate of Xavier, for corruption involving a development project in Perak.



