Minister: Overflow of floodwater from Thailand among causes of severe flood in Rantau Panjang

Lubok Jong in Pasir Mas, Kelantan, inundated with flood water, February 28, 2022. ― Bernama pic

PASIR MAS, March 1 ― Apart from the continuous heavy rain over the past few days, the overflow of floodwater from Thailand has also been identified as one of the causes of the severe floods in Rantau Panjang, here since last Friday.

Environment and Water Minister Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man said the floods in Thailand involving five major provinces there caused water to flow into Sungai Golok.

“Those who claim that the severe floods occurred this time due to the construction of the embankment of the Integrated River Basin Development Project for Sungai Golok (Kesban) are incorrect.

“The fort actually managed to reduce the impact, if it is not there, the floods could be worse. The floods are due to the overflow of the Golok River, it was confirmed when five provinces in Thailand were severely flooded,” he said.

He said this when met by reporters at the Rantau Panjang Asnaf Assistance Centre, here today which was also attended by Deputy Minister of Women, Family and Community Development Datuk Siti Zailah Mohd Yusoff who is also Rantau Panjang Member of Parliament.

Tuan Ibrahim said the Kesban project, which involved three phases, could minimise the impact of floods, especially in Rantau Panjang, Pasir Mas and Tumpat in the future.

“Phase one of the project, namely the wall to prevent water from Sungai Golok, is expected to be completed soon, while for phase two, the government has approved an allocation of RM265 million for the construction of a ‘flood wall’,” he said.

Meanwhile, Tuan Ibrahim said the government would provide an allocation of RM50,000 to homeowners whose homes have been damaged by the floods for the reconstruction of houses.

“Thus far we have identified six houses that have been completely destroyed (total loss). We will also provide compensation and special assistance to the affected flood victims including the cost of repairing the damage.

“Besides that, I have also instructed the Department of Irrigation and Drainage to send equipment to pump floodwaters to Sungai Golok in the severely affected areas, but if the water level in Sungai Golok is still high we can’t do it, we have to wait, but we will try to help as best as possible,’’ he said. ― Bernama