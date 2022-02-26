Flood-hit Kelantan residents brave evacuation centres despite Covid-19 fears

A motorcyclist rides through flood waters in Kuala Krai February 26, 2022. ― Bernama pic

KUALA KRAI, Feb 26 — Despite the fear that they may contract Covid-19 at the flood relief centres (PPS), flood victims here have complied with instructions issued by the authorities when they were ordered to evacuate to the PPS.

A coconut milk trader, Jamilah Salleh, 63, said previously Covid-19 cases in Kelantan were not too high, but recently the surge in cases was worrying.

“I would be lying if I say I am not afraid. But the fear this time is different as the daily cases has been increasing in Kelantan.

“With the stringent standard operating procedure (SOP), I hope there is no spread of infection at our relief centre,” she told Bernama when met at the Veterinary Office PPS here today.

Another evacuee at the PPS, Ruhayati Abd Rahman, 58, said she and her family had agreed to evacuate, though they were hesitant to do so for fear of an outbreak at the PPS.

“We cannot do anything else, except to evacuate immediately to the PPS when the water started rising around the house since last night. I just have to trust in Allah to keep us safe,” said the housewife who reported at the PPS at 7.30am today.

Checks by Bernama at several PPS around Kuala Krai, namely the Veterinary Office, Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Sungai Embak, and SK Banggol Guchil found the level of SOP compliance very high and all flood victims were settled comfortably.

Meanwhile, State Welfare, Family and Women Development Committee chairman Datuk Mumtaz Md Nawi advised all flood victims to maintain physical distancing and wear a face mask at all times at the relief centres.

“I urge all flood victims to always take care of their safety and health, avoid engaging with others while at the PPS, follow the instructions given and be patient,” she said when contacted by Bernama, today.

Yesterday, Kelantan recorded 1,836 daily Covid-19 cases with the R nought (Rt) infection rate at 1.14. — Bernama