Fire at Kampung Seberang Kedai in Lawas claims lives of three young brothers

The fire that engulfed the house in Kampung Seberang Kedai last night claimed the lives of three young brothers. — Picture courtesy of the Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department

LAWAS, Feb 26 ― Three brothers were killed in a fire that occurred at their family’s house in Kampung Seberang Kedai near here last night.

According to the Sarawak Fire and Rescue (Bomba) operations centre, it received a distress call on the incident at 11.02pm through the MERS999 system.

“Upon receiving the distress call, a team of firefighters from Bomba Lawas was immediately despatched to the scene.

“The fire involved a family of nine, where three of them later identified as siblings aged four, seven and eight were killed in the tragedy,” it said.

The charred remains of the three young siblings were found in the house and were handed over to the police for further investigation.

Bomba added the family’s double-storey house, which is a semi-permanent structure, was destroyed in the fire. ― Borneo Post