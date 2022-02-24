MAHB: Power disruption during power supply migration work in Kota Kinabalu International Airport

KOTA KINABALU, Feb 24 — A power disruption occurred at Kota Kinabalu International Airport (KKIA) here during power supply migration works conducted by the airport’s contractor and had affected certain areas of the terminal.

Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad (MAHB) acting Senior General Manager Kamaruzzaman Razali said the temporary disruption started at 4.45pm yesterday and the power was fully restored at 3.20am today.

He said passenger processing at the terminal was able to carry on as usual due to the availability of alternative electricity supply provided by several generator sets for essential operations, while flight operations such as landing and take-off were not affected, hence no flight delays.

“The airport team was also very committed to ensuring that flight movements were not affected throughout the entire period. All 14 departure and 22 arrival flights operated smoothly with the last flight taking off at 12.40am,” he said in a statement here tonight.

Kamaruzzaman said the airport operator deeply regretted the incident and apologised for the inconvenience caused to their airport guests and retail partners during the power supply interruption.

MAHB remains committed to providing a safe and pleasant travelling experience at its network of airports and will continue to put passengers’ safety and comfort as the top priority. — Bernama