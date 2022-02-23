Malaysia records slight uptick in new Covid-19 cases with 27,179 infections

A health worker in protective suit collects swab samples from a motorist at a drive-through testing site for Covid-19 at Ajwa Clinic in Shah Alam February 9, 2022. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 23 — The Health Ministry reported 27,179 new Covid-19 infections in the last 24 hours, an increase from 25,099 cases the day before.

This brings the cumulative infections to 3,273,958 from the time Covid-19 arrived in the country in 2020, Health Director-General Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said in a statement today.

The latest number of people who recovered stood at 19,037, raising the cumulative recovered cases to 2,974,441.

Deaths reported yesterday showed the same rate at 43, with 13 brought-in-dead.

As of today, a total 32,433 people have died of the coronavirus since the start of the pandemic.

MORE TO COME