Sabah records three new Covid-19 education clusters in Kota Belud and Ranau

Datuk Masidi Manjun said the Batu Enam Kluster in Kota Belud involved a 15-year-old female student at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Taun Gusi 2 who started showing symptoms on February 9 and tested positive for Covid-19 on the next day. — Reuters pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KOTA KINABALU, Feb 17 — Sabah recorded three new Covid-19 clusters involving educational institutions today, namely one in Kota Belud and two in Ranau, said its Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Masidi Manjun.

He said the Batu Enam Kluster in Kota Belud involved a 15-year-old female student at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Taun Gusi 2 who started showing symptoms on February 9 and tested positive for Covid-19 on the next day. To date, this cluster recorded 19 cumulative cases.

“Meanwhile, the Jalan Sugut Cluster in Ranau involves a 39-year-old female teacher at SMK Ulu Sugut who tested positive through symptomatic screening on February 7,” he said in a statement tonight.

Masidi, who is also the Covid-19 spokesman for Sabah, said more positive cases were detected through close contact screening with 49 cases recorded so far.

In addition, the Kemburongoh 2 Cluster in Ranau involved a security guard at SMK Kemburongoh, aged 52, who tested positive through symptomatic screening on February 7. The cluster has recorded 54 cases to date.

All patients have been isolated and given further treatment while close contacts with no symptoms were issued with a quarantine order, he said.

Sabah recorded 4,794 new cases today, bringing the cumulative figure for positive cases to 292,545, and 14 deaths. — Bernama