Hospital bed occupancy for Covid-19 cases in Penang still manageable at 50pc, says Chow

Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow says the Covid-19 admissions into the healthcare facilities in Penang and its PKRC is currently still manageable. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, Feb 17 ― The health facilities and low risk Covid-19 quarantine and treatment centre (PKRC) in Penang are at 50 per cent occupancy currently, said Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow.

He said Covid-19 admissions into the healthcare facilities in Penang and its PKRC is currently still manageable.

Chow said even with the increase in cases in the state, the health department statistics showed about 90 per cent of the Covid-19 cases in the state are under Category 1 and 2.

“The state, as announced earlier, will make preparations to ensure that the facilities are sufficient to cater to the increase in cases,” he told reporters after attending the signing of a memorandum of understanding between MTT Properties and Development Sdn Bhd and Selgate Properties Sdn Bhd.

He said the state will continue to monitor the situation and the healthcare facilities will be ready to open if the need arises.

When asked whether Ramadan bazaars will be allowed to operate in Penang, Chow said the health ministry had already announced that the Ramadan bazaars are allowed this year.

“Of course the situation will continue to change so I believe the health ministry will have to assess the situation from a day-to-day basis to see whether that decision remains or not,” he said.

Chow also appealed to parents to allow their children to be vaccinated under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme for Kids (PICKids) so that they can be protected.

“With regards to the booster dose, we also made similar appeals to those who qualified to receive the booster to please do so as soon as you are allowed to do so, either through MySejahtera or in some cases, walk-in, so that this will grant us additional protection in addition to the first two doses,” he said.

A total 2,142 new Covid-19 cases were recorded in Penang on February 16, bringing the cumulative total Covid-19 cases in the state to 184,496 cases.