Covid-19: New cases dip to 22,133 today

A health worker in protective suit collects swab samples from a motorist at a drive-through testing site for Covid-19 at Ajwa Clinic in Shah Alam February 9, 2022. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 15 — Daily Covid-19 cases in the country have taken a dip, with 22,133 Covid-19 cases logged by the Health Ministry today.

This is a drop of 2,207 cases compared to the 24,340 cases yesterday.

The last time cases went down was on Sunday, where cases dropped to 21,072 from the day before — after almost two weeks of rising cases from February 3.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah noted that 99.34 per cent (21,987) of the cases recorded today were in Categories 1 and 2 — meaning they were either asymptomatic or had symptoms but not a lung infection or worse.

MORE TO COME