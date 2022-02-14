Muda sec-gen Amira Aisya to contest Puteri Wangsa in Johor

Muda secretary-general Amira Aisya Abd Aziz with party president Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman in Cascadia Eco Park, Johor Baru, February 14, 2022. — Picture by Ben Tan

JOHOR BARU, Feb 14 — Malaysian United Democratic Alliance (Muda) secretary-general Amira Aisya Abd Aziz has been named the party’s candidate for the Puteri Wangsa state assembly seat and its first candidate for the Johor state election.

Muda president Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman announced her candidacy in an event at the Cascadia Eco Park here, tonight.

The candidacy of Amira Aisya, 27, is seen to be in line with Muda’s efforts in promoting active youth leaders for Johor.

Amira Aisya expressed her appreciation for fellow Opposition coalition members who supported Muda’s political commitment to the country.

“Muda’s priority now is to ensure that Johor rises as a developed and successful state,” she said when met at the event.

Amira Aisya was born in Kampung Melayu Majidee here and received her primary and secondary school education at Johor Baru’s premier girls’ school, Sultan Ibrahim Girls School (SIGS).

She then furthered her studies at the International Islamic University (IIU), obtaining a Masters of Laws.

She was also a member of the Johor Student Leaders Council (JSLC) when she was 16 and later became a strategic planner and advisory panel for the Johor Student Leaders Council Alumni (JSLCA) when she was 18.

That same year, Amira Aisya was also the youngest member of the National Council of Children’s Legal Advisers and Advisers.

Throughout her time at JSLCA, she has trained over 10,000 student leaders throughout Johor and is the United Nations Model Director for Johor to three countries.

Amira Aisya successfully completed the first United Nations day school students’ model in Johor and was once appointed as a leadership coach for the Duta Jauhar 3.0, a social entrepreneurship programme for Johor students.

Muda, which has allied with the Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition for the Johor state election, is expected to contest in six state seats in the state.

The Opposition PH coalition plans to contest all 56 seats in the upcoming Johor state election.

The Election Commission has set March 12 as polling day with early voting on March 8. Nomination day is set for February 26.