Covid-19 daily cases pass 17,000-mark for first time since Sept 2021

Wednesday, 09 Feb 2022 03:42 PM MYT

BY KEERTAN AYAMANY

A health worker in protective suit collects swab samples from a motorist at a drive-through testing site for Covid-19 at Ajwa Clinic in Shah Alam February 9, 2022. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa
JOHOR BARU, Feb 9 — The Health Ministry (MoH) recorded 17,134 new Covid-19 cases today, continuing a streak of increasing daily cases over the past week.

Today’s number is over 3,000 more than yesterday’s 13,944.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said today that 70 per cent of hospital beds prepared for Covid-19 patients are currently being utilised — which is a 2.7 per cent increase from yesterday.

This is the first time that the number of daily cases has breached the 17,000-mark since September 17, 2021.

 

 

MORE TO COME

