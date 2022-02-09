Covid-19 daily cases pass 17,000-mark for first time since Sept 2021

A health worker in protective suit collects swab samples from a motorist at a drive-through testing site for Covid-19 at Ajwa Clinic in Shah Alam February 9, 2022. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

JOHOR BARU, Feb 9 — The Health Ministry (MoH) recorded 17,134 new Covid-19 cases today, continuing a streak of increasing daily cases over the past week.

Today’s number is over 3,000 more than yesterday’s 13,944.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said today that 70 per cent of hospital beds prepared for Covid-19 patients are currently being utilised — which is a 2.7 per cent increase from yesterday.

This is the first time that the number of daily cases has breached the 17,000-mark since September 17, 2021.

Daripada 17,134 kes harian dilaporkan pada hari ini;

•86 kes (0.5%) kategori 3, 4 & 5;

•17,048 kes (99.5%) kategori 1 dan 2.



Kategori 1 : 4,722 kes (27.56%)

Kategori 2 : 12,326 kes (71.94%)

Kategori 3 : 58 kes (0.34%)

Kategori 4 : 24 kes (0.14%)

Kategori 5 : 4 kes (0.02%) pic.twitter.com/VoUyKb3ysv — Noor Hisham Abdullah (@DGHisham) February 9, 2022

