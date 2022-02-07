Tiger threat: Perhilitan to keep a lookout for predator at Jalan Simpang Pulai-Cameron Highlands

Last Friday, a 17-second video via TikTok application showed a tiger walking through some bushes along the road in the hilly area of Jalan Simpang Pulai-Cameron Highlands. — Picture from Twitter/Bernama

IPOH, Feb 7 ― The Perak Department of Wildlife and National Parks (Perhilitan) continued to monitor Jalan Simpang Pulai-Cameron Highlands here, to track down a tiger that was seen roaming as had gone viral recently.

Its director Yusof Shariff said following a check by its Tiger Unit which was sent to the location last Saturday, a tiger’s presence was established but so far there were no evidence of footprints as the soil and grass were dried out.

“Checks at the electricity pole area (as in the video) found marks on the grass and we also received information from the auxiliary police that they saw the tiger themselves.

“The tiger is nowhere to be seen now, possibly it has gone back into the nearby Bukit Tapah permanent forest reserve,” he said when contacted by Bernama today.

Yusof said Perhilitan would continue to monitor from time to time to ensure the safety of the public as well as the tiger and would not have it captured if it was healthy and not attacking humans or livestock.

He also called on the public not to provoke or throw objects should they encounter the predator.

“Stay away from the tiger and report immediately to Perhilitan at 011-62917 567 or 012-5809 593 for further action,” he said.

The owner of the social media account also claimed that the location of the sighting was after Cafe Banjaran, a rest and relaxation lay by on the mountain highway, and advised the public to be careful. ― Bernama