Malaysia Covid-19 cases continue to soar, 11,034 infections today

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 7 — Malaysia’s daily Covid-19 cases reached another milestone for this year after recording 11,034 new infections for the past 24 hour.

The last time Malaysia recorded above 11,000-mark was on October 1, last year after recording 11,889 that day.

The latest figure represents a marked increase of 945 cases from the 10,089 new infections recorded yesterday.

It also brings the total number of Covid-19 cases in the country, since the start of the pandemic, to 2,925,254.

