Report: Anwar says Muda wants 10 seats to contest in Johor

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 6 — Pakatan Harapan (PH) chairman Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has reportedly claimed that the Malaysian United Democratic Alliance (Muda) has asked for 10 seats to contest in the upcoming Johor elections.

Local news organisation Free Malaysia Today (FMT) today also quoted the Opposition Leader as saying that Muda has been told to provide a list of candidates for the seats it wishes to contest in order to further discussions.

Previously, on January 29, Muda president Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman confirmed that his newly formed party would compete in the state election, which would be the first election of any kind for Muda.

A few days before, on January 24, Anwar announced that he plans to unite all Opposition parties — including Warisan, Muda and Pejuang — to ensure that Barisan Nasional (BN) and Umno would be defeated at the state polls.

However, it is currently unclear what form this proposed alliance will take.

Johor is the fourth state election to be held in the past two years, with the former victors of the 14th general election losing the previous three to either BN or its allies.

The Johor state election was triggered two weeks ago after caretaker Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Hasni Mohammad from Umno sought the dissolution of the state assembly despite still holding a one-seat majority.

The Election Commission is scheduled to meet this Wednesday to decide the nomination and polling dates for Johor.