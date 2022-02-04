Sabah says new Covid-19 cases nearly doubled with four school clusters, as country sees infections shooting up

State Covid-19 spokesman Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun said that cases jumped to 909 today, the highest in many months. — Bernama pic

KOTA KINABALU, Feb 4 ― New Covid-19 cases almost doubled in Sabah today hitting 909 cases with four new school clusters, the state government said today.

“Double up. Sabah daily Covid cases shot up from 476 yesterday to 909 cases today, huge increase of 433,” he tweeted.

Sandakan had the highest number of cases at 185, followed by Penampang at 115 and Kota Kinabalu with 101.

Sabah has been recording moderate numbers of Covid 19 cases between 100 to 500 in recent months.

He also said there were also four new clusters in schools ― Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Bandau and Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Tandek in Kota Marudu, Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Mat Salleh in Ranau and Maktab Rendah Sains Mara Tun Fuad in Sandakan.

This comes as the Health Ministry’s CovidNow data showed that new cases in Sabah had jumped by 66 per cent in the last seven days.

It was only second after Perlis, which saw a 100 per cent jump in the same period.

In comparison, cases nationally had risen by 27 per cent in the same period.

Only Negri Sembilan and the Federal Territory of Labuan had seen a decrease in cases in that period.