Khairy: Tobacco use among causes of death due to cancer

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 4 ― Cancer is among the leading causes of death in private hospitals, at 34.95 per cent, and the fourth in hospitals under the Health Ministry (MoH), at 11.56 per cent, with tobacco use as one of the main factors causing the disease.

Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin said cancer was also one of the top 10 reasons for admission to wards in MoH hospitals, at 5.17 per cent, and 5.37 per cent for private hospitals.

“MoH reported an increase in cancer cases of 11 per cent or 115,238 cases for the period between 2012 and 2016 compared to 103,507 cases for the period 2007 to 2011.

“The estimated cost to treat lung cancer due to smoking is RM132.7 million,” he said in a statement in conjunction with World Cancer Day today.

The three most common types of cancer among men are colorectal or colon cancer (16.9 per cent), lung cancer (14.8 per cent) and prostate cancer (8.1 per cent), while among women, it is breast cancer (33.9 per cent) followed by colorectal cancer (10.7 per cent) and cervical cancer (6.2 per cent).

He said the World Health Organisation (WHO) also stated that one-third of cancer deaths were linked to tobacco use (including smoking), weight and excessive alcohol intake, lack of vegetable and fruit intake, and physical inactivity.

As such, Khairy advised the public to adopt a healthy living. ― Bernama