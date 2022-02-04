Eight more deaths bring Malaysia's Covid-19 death toll to 32,000

According to the Health Ministry’s latest data, eight more people have died in Malaysia from Covid-19. ― Picture by Miera Zulyana

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 4 — Eight more people have died in Malaysia from Covid-19, according to the Health Ministry’s latest data, putting the country’s overall fatalities at 32,000.

Three of the deaths were recorded in Perak, two in Kedah, and one each in Pahang, Johor and Kelantan.

There were no brought-in-dead cases recorded in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, of the 5,720 new infections yesterday, Selangor topped the list at 679, followed by Johor with 577, Penang with 216, Kelantan with 202, Pahang with 180, Melaka with 152, Kedah with 147, Sabah with 116, Perak with 103.

Double digits of 40 were recorded in Terengganu, 30 in Negri Sembilan, 25 in Putrajaya, 18 in Kuala Lumpur while Sarawak recorded single-digit cases of nine and Labuan had three.

The total number of cases in Malaysia now stands at 2,887,780, with 61,426 cases still active.

There were 3,968 recoveries in the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 2,794,354.

Yesterday, Malaysia today recorded an additional 5,720 new Covid-19 cases, a slight drop from the 5,736 cases yesterday.

The Health Ministry also said that the severity of Covid-19 cases in Malaysia is currently its prime concern following the emergence of the Omicron variant rather than the number of daily infections.