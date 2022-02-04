Dr Mahathir allowed home, but still recovering in IJN

Malaysia’s former Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad reacts after an interview with Reuters in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, October 16, 2020. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 4 — Former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad is still undergoing treatment at the National Heart Institute (IJN) following elective procedure on January 28.

In a brief statement posted on Twitter, Dr Mahathir’s spokesman thanked the public for their well wishes but stated he was still unable to receive visitors yet.

“Tun was allowed to return home on February 2 after the procedure and returned to IJN for physiotherapy and further medical treatment.

Perkembangan Kesihatan YABhg. Tun Dr Mahathir bin Mohamad



[ADMIN] pic.twitter.com/Cn923zyb9b — Dr Mahathir Mohamad (@chedetofficial) February 4, 2022

“Tun as well as Tun Dr Siti Hasmah Mohd Ali thanks you for your prayers, well wishes, flowers and get well cards. While he is continuing to recover we have been advised that Tun not meet any visitors as yet,” they said.

In early January, the ex-prime minister had been admitted to the same hospital for an elective surgery and was released with a clean bill of health.

The 96-year-old Dr Mahathir has a history of illnesses relating to his heart. He had his first heart attack in 1989, when he was 64 years old.

Then, in 2006, he had two more heart attacks, and underwent a quadruple bypass surgery a year later.

Dr Mahathir was hospitalised at IJN just last month for an unspecified ailment.

He underwent a full medical check-up and was similarly given a clean bill of health and discharged before Christmas.

The last time he was admitted to IJN prior to 2021 was on February 10, 2018, for a chest infection.