CovidNow: More than 51.9pc of adult population in Malaysia given Covid-19 booster dose as of yesterday

Based on the CovidNow portal, a total of 22,927,434 individuals or 97.9 per cent of the adult population in the country have completed the vaccination, while 99.1 per cent or 23,204,846 individuals have received at least one dose of the vaccine. — Picture by Farhan Najib

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 4 ― The number of adults in Malaysia who have received the Covid-19 booster dose has increased to 12,157,974 individuals or 51.9 per cent of the adult population in the country as of yesterday.

Based on the CovidNow portal, a total of 22,927,434 individuals or 97.9 per cent of the adult population in the country have completed the vaccination, while 99.1 per cent or 23,204,846 individuals have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

For adolescents aged between 12 and 17, a total of 2,789,988 individuals or 88.6 per cent of the group have completed the vaccination, while 2,868,262 individuals or 91.1 per cent have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

A total of 100,810 doses of the vaccine were dispensed yesterday, involving 2,497 as first dose, 2,603 as second dose and 95,710 as booster dose, bringing the cumulative number of vaccine doses administered under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK) to 63,743,710 dos.

Meanwhile, according to the Health Ministry’s Github portal, eight deaths due to Covid-19 were reported yesterday, with three in Perak, two in Kedah and one each in Johor, Kelantan and Pahang. ― Bernama