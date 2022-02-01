PM Ismail Sabri hopes Year of the Tiger brings prosperity for Keluarga Malaysia

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob (centre) with MCA president Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong toss yee sang at the MCA Chinese New Year celebration at Wisma MCA in Kuala Lumpur, February 1, 2022. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 1 — This Year of the Tiger is hoped will further strengthen relationship between the people of all races in the country, as well as brings prosperity and improve the well-being of the Malaysian Family (Keluarga Malaysia), said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

“The Chinese New Year celebrated not only by the Chinese community, but also all races in the country. “This symbolises our unity, in line with the spirit of the Malaysian Family,” he told reporters after attending the Chinese New Year celebration organised by MCA here today.

The prime minister, who was in red shirt, arrived at the venue, Wisma MCA, at about 9.30am and was accompanied by his wife, Datin Seri Muhaini Zainal Abidin. The couple was greeted by MCA president Datuk Seri Dr Wee Ka Siong, who is also Transport Minister.

Ismail Sabri then joined the MCA leaders to mix the ‘Yee Sang’.

It was held in accordance with standard operating procedures (SOPs), with guests limited to only 300 people although the capacity of Dewan San Choon, where the event was held, can accommodate up to 1,500 people.

The celebration was also posted live on the party’s Facebook page. The ceremony was enlivened with lion dance and cultural performances,

Also present were cabinet ministers, including Senior International Trade and Industry Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali and Senior Defence Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein, as well as former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak and Umno president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi. — Bernama