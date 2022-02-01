Malay Mail

Khairy: Health Ministry well-prepared to face incoming Omicron wave

Tuesday, 01 Feb 2022 01:37 PM MYT

BY ASHMAN ADAM

People line up, especially senior citizens, to get their Covid-19 booster dose at a vaccination centre in Vision College, Kelana Jaya, January 4, 2022. — Picture by Hari Anggara
KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 1 — Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin today reassured the public of his ministry’s capabilities in handling the incoming wave of Covid-19 cases brought about by the Omicron variant.

In a series of tweets, Khairy said that he had forewarned the increasing number of cases more than a month ago, and has had his ministry completely ready to deal with the surge of cases.

 

 

“There is strong indication of a decoupling between severe outcomes and cases. Our vaccination programmes — adults, adolescents, and soon children — are working well.

“Hospital capacity utilisation remains under control, and we are prepared to deal with a surge,” he said.

Khairy said that the ministry has learnt how to better manage a Covid-19 wave from the previous one that hit the country between June and September of last year, allowing for shorter quarantine periods, self regulation and keeping the disruption to a minimum.

“With more than 50 per cent of adults (and almost 70 per cent of the elderly) having gotten a booster shot, we have every hope that we can weather the Omicron wave with carefully calibrated and proportionate measures.

“Follow SOPs. #TRIIS. Get boosted. Get your kids vaccinated. We can do this,” he said.

Yesterday, Malaysia’s new daily Covid-19 cases stayed below the 5,000 mark after recording 4,774 infections in the past 24-hour.

This also marked another dip from 4,915 the day before, which ended the country’s three days streak of recording above 5,000 cases in daily Covid-19.

It also brought the total number of Covid-19 cases in the country, since the start of the pandemic, to 2,870,758.

