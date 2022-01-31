Maszlee denies graft allegations says it’s character assassination due to Johor election

Maszlee Malik said attempts at hurling corruption charges against him are being carried out in bad faith. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 31 — Simpang Renggam MP Maszlee Malik today denied allegations of corruption and misappropriation that have been brought against him.

He said attempts at hurling corruption charges against him are being carried out in bad faith.

Denying all wrongdoing, the former education minister welcomed investigations from the authorities weeks after he was called in for questioning at the Dang Wangi police headquarters.

“I deny all these allegations against me.

“I look at this matter as a way to character assassinate me in a mala fide nature by certain parties as the Johor state-election is looming.

“I welcome all and any investigations against me as I have nothing to hide. I live to fight for better education, the plight of the disabled, the people of Simpang Renggam and to preserve the integrity of my country,” the PKR MP said in a statement today.

Maszlee was questioned by police on January 14 for attending an event to hand over a memorandum to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

He alleged that intimidation tactics are being used against his staff members by MACC officers following his involvement in demonstrations against MACC chief Tan Sri Azam Baki.

MACC denied trying to intimidate Maszlee and said it is currently investigating him following two reports that were lodged against him.

MACC chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki is currently embroiled in a share trading controversy that is now the subject of at least two investigations.