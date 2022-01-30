Report: Umno veep mocks PAS as a ‘serial divorcer’ with numerous failed ‘political marriages’

Umno vice-president Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin had cited the numerous ‘political marriages’ PAS had with other parties before ending them. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 30 — A top Umno leader has mocked PAS, describing the Islamic party as a serial divorcer for its many failed relationships with other political parties.

Umno vice-president Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin had cited the numerous “political marriages” PAS had with other parties before ending them — a situation Umno wished to avoid.

The former Johor mentri besar maintained that Umno could not discuss any cooperation with PAS when the latter seemed unclear about its own stance, insisting that Umno was firm in its “No Bersatu” stance.

“This is our view (on PAS). A party that changes according to the seasons, one with many widows. Umno wishes not to be ‘widowed’ by them.

“In Melaka, they chose to be with (the Bersatu-led) Perikatan Nasional. In Sarawak, they fielded their own candidate.

“Umno’s stance is clear, don’t ask Umno to go against its stance,” he was quoted as saying by Free Malaysia Today.

This as PAS reaffirmed its cooperation with Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia by working together as “one team” for the upcoming Johor state election as equal partners.

In the Muzakarah (discussion) between the two parties, both PAS and Bersatu also expressed regret about some quarters who rejected the unity approach by them.

Khaled said Umno did not want a relationship with a party that “changes its decisions and stance according to the season”.

“We are consistent. Then one that is going back and forth is PAS.

“Umno doesn’t want to be a PAS divorcee. This is something they (PAS) can do at any time.

“Likewise, PAS can call off its relationship with Bersatu at any time,” he said.

Yesterday, Abdul Hadi slammed Umno, saying that PAS and Bersatu have their own strengths and will “strike back” at Umno’s strategy of triggering the state elections.

He said Umno was “undignified and acted unfairly” by leaving out PAS at the same time.

Last Saturday, Johor’s Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar gave his royal assent to the dissolution of the state legislative assembly, paving the way for an early state election.

It was triggered last week after caretaker mentri besar Datuk Seri Hasni Mohammad from Umno sought the dissolution of the state assembly despite still holding a one-seat majority.

The Election Commission (EC) is scheduled to meet on February 9 to decide the nomination and polling dates for Johor.