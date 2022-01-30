Domestic Trade Ministry assures adequate supply of subsidised packet cooking oil in Penang

The Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry has intensified operations to ensure an adequate supply of subsidised packet cooking oil in Penang. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

GEORGE TOWN, Jan 30 — The Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry has intensified operations to ensure an adequate supply of subsidised packet cooking oil in Penang.

Its state director, Mohd Ridzuan Ab Ghapar, said enforcement teams have carried out inspections on 4,011 business premises so far this month to ensure there is no abuse involving the subsidised item.

“Currently, the production of subsidised packaged cooking oil in Penang is 3.3 million kilogrammes (kg) per month which is three times more that the approximately one million population in the state.

“So far, supply of cooking oil is sufficient and complaints on shortage have come down,” he told reporters after an inspection operation at Pasar Awam Tanjung Bungah in conjunction with the Festive Season Maximum Price Control Scheme from Jan 29 to Feb 4 for the Chinese New Year.

Previously, the media had reported shortages of subsided 1kg polybag cooking oil in Penang following petty traders and consumers complaints of difficulties in obtaining the product.

Mohd Ridzuan said the ministry has conducted inspections at the retailer level involving 24 packaging companies and 800 wholesalers to ensure cooking oil supply is adequate and that there are no irregularities at all levels.

In a related development, he said there was a slight disruption in the supply of chicken eggs in the market due to lack of production at the breeders’ level, and not along the supply chain as reported in the media two days ago.

“The situation will be back to normal soon with the breeders having taken several immediate measures to resolve the shortage,” he assured. — Bernama