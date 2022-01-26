Subang Jaya council tells 17 businesses in Seri Kembangan to vacate premises for safety after landslip (VIDEO)

Azfarizal said the landslip yesterday affected the ground next to a stormwater drain in the area. — Picture via Facebook

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 26 — Workers at 17 businesses along Jalan LP1A/1 in Lestari Perdana, Seri Kembangan, Selangor have been told by the Subang Jaya Municipal Council (MBSJ) to evacuate the premises after a part of the road fronting their shops collapsed yesterday following heavy rains.

MBSJ said the instructions to vacate the premises was issued by Serdang district police chief ACP AA Anbalagan after meeting with the council’s Engineering Department and the Fire and Rescue Department.

MBSJ corporate and strategic management deputy director Azfarizal Abdul Rashid said the landslip yesterday affected the ground next to a stormwater drain in the area.

“The cliff that collapsed was about 90m long and 9m high. The affected area comprised an open air parking space and part of a road,” he said in a Facebook statement .

He added that no one was hurt but five cars were damaged.

Azfarizal said MPSJ will carry out sheet pile strengthening work immediately to shore up the cliffside and prevent further soil erosion.

In the meantime, he advised the owners of vehicles parked in the area to immediately move them to a safer place.

“We will also identify the cause of the collapse and plan the repairs soon," said Azfarizal.

He said the council was alerted to the incident by the Fire and Rescue Department.

Serdang Fire and Rescue officer Saharudin Abdul Razak was reported by news portal Free Malaysia Today saying the rainfall caused the drain to burst, causing the soil to subside and the cars parked on top to fall some five to six metres.

The dramatic collapse of the cliffside showing the people on the road and the falling cars was caught on video by a bystander who posted the clip on social media where it has been widely shared.