Johor polls: PAS denies rejecting Umno’s seat offer for Bersatu’s

JOHOR BARU, Jan 26 — PAS today denied allegations that the party rejected Umno’s seat offer because it was more interested in Bersatu’s offer which allegedly involves the allocation of more electoral seats.

Johor PAS Liaison Commissioner Abdullah Husin said so far, no negotiations or discussions had been held with Johor Umno on the allocation of seats for the Johor state election and the 15th General Election (GE15).

“As a friend in Muafakat Nasional (MN), Johor PAS will remain committed to efforts to strengthen this consensus.

“Johor PAS hopes that any issues that arise can be discussed in a brotherly manner through negotiations so that the relationship that has been built will continue to be maintained,” he said in a statement.

Abdullah said that the approach was important to avoid misunderstandings as well as to avoid rumours and misleading reports on social media. — Bernama