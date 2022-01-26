Former chief judge of Sabah and Sarawak Mohamad Jemuri safely buried in Kuching

Dayang Farezah Abang Mustapha with her son Hazim Izzuddin Jumaat (right) at the grave of their uncle Tan Sri Mohamad Jemuri Serjan, at the Kampung Pinang Jawa Islamic Cemetery in Kuching, January 26, 2022. — Bernama pic

KUCHING, Jan 26 — Former chief judge of Sabah and Sarawak Tan Sri Mohamad Jemuri Serjan, who passed away this morning at age 95, was buried at the Kampung Pinang Jawa Islamic Cemetery in Kuching at 3pm.

The van carrying Mohamad Jemuri’s body arrived at the cemetery at about 1.50pm, and the funeral arrangements were carried out in accordance with standard operating procedures (SOP).

Mohamad Jemuri’s nephew Jumaat Ibrahim, 57, said the former died at the Normah Medical Specialist Center here due to old age at around 8.30am.

“He was supposed to have been discharged from the ward yesterday, however, as the results of his blood test had not arrived, the doctor postponed it to today but he left for good today,” he told Bernama.

Mohamad Jemuri was the fifth and final chief justice of Borneo, holding the post from March 11, 1991, to June 23, 1991, before being appointed as the first chief judge of Sabah and Sarawak from June 24, 1991, to September 9, 1994.

He began his career as a Magistrate on June 1, 1965, before being appointed as the assistant attorney-general on November 8, 1966.

He was appointed as the Sarawak state attorney-general in 1973, and held the post until his retirement in 1984.

However, he was offered a contractual post as a Supreme Court Judge on December 31, 1989, before becoming the chief judge of Sabah and Sarawak.

He had four sisters and was the only son of Serjan Wakijan and Jede Othman. He never got married. — Bernama