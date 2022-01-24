PKR MP defends nephew, ex-staff against bribery charges, insists MACC using them for retaliation

Sungai Buloh MP from R. Sivarasa (pic) asserted that his nephew Naveen K. Rasiah and former employee Nico Kam would be charged in court today for a four-year-old investigation because he had recently raised questions over Tan Sri Azam Baki's share ownership in public listed companies. — File picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 24 — Sungai Buloh MP from R. Sivarasa today insisted the bribery charges against his nephew Naveen K. Rasiah and former employee Nico Kam were acts of retaliation by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) for his criticism of its chief Tan Sri Azam Baki.

Sivarasa, who is from PKR had yesterday asserted that the duo would be charged in court today for a four-year-old investigation because he had recently raised questions over Azam’s share ownership in public listed companies.

“This case was only revived after I raised the issue of share ownership by Tan Sri Azam Baki, the MACC Chief Commissioner, last month in Parliament.

“This is a case of revenge against me, and my staff has been victimised,” he said in a statement.

Naveen, who is also the manager of Sivarsa’s Sungai Buloh service centre, and Kam were charged in the Sessions Court this morning with three counts of soliciting and accepting bribes from a foreigner amounting to RM65,000 to “close a case” regarding abuse of academic credentials for the admission of foreign workers by a company under Section 16(a) of the MACC Act.

Section 16 (a) states that any person corruptly solicits or accepts or agrees to accept for himself or for any other person any gratification.

Those found guilty can be jailed up to 20 years, or fined no less than five times the sum or value of the gratification or RM10,000, whichever is higher.

Sivarasa insisted that the charges were baseless and an abuse of power.

“The case was investigated almost four-and-a-half years ago in September 2017 and should be closed as no alleged action was taken by the MACC after the investigation for that period,” he said.

On December 14 last year, Sivarasa filed an urgent motion for Parliament to discuss the allegations against Azam, but this was rejected by the Dewan Rakyat Speaker.

Sivarasa said both Naveen and Kam are now out on bail, which was set at RM10,000 each and will prove their innocence in court.

“Naveen and my former staff Nico will present their defence in court. They are innocent,” he said.