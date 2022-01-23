Kelantan PAS respects state Umno’s decision to sever political ties, says Ahmad Yakob

Datuk Ahmad Yakob attends an event at Kompleks Islam Darul Naim in Lundang, Kota Baru in this file picture taken on January 12, 2020. — Bernama pic

KOTA BARU, Jan 23 — Kelantan PAS says it respects the decision by the state Umno to sever ties between the two political parties effective yesterday.

Kelantan PAS commissioner Datuk Ahmad Yakob said his party could not do anything about it as the decision was made by Umno’s own internal leadership.

“We understand Umno’s intention to part political ways because Umno cannot accept Bersatu. And our stand is we still want to be with Bersatu, strengthen Muafakat Nasional (MN) and eventually empower Perikatan Nasional (PN).

Muafakat Nasional was a political partnership between Umno and PAS while PN is a coalition led by Bersatu. PAS has made it clear that it wants to work with both Umno and Bersatu.

“Islam places emphasis on unity and it is our wish to be with Umno until the 15th general election,” he said.

He told this to reporters after officiating the 20th anniversary celebration of Kolej Universiti Islam Antarabangsa Sultan Ismail Petra (KIAS) here today. Also present was Kelantan Deputy Mentri Besar Datuk Mohd Amar Nik Abdullah.

Yesterday, Kelantan Umno Liaison Committee chairman Datuk Ahmad Jazlan Yaakub was reported to have said that the state Umno had decided to sever ties with the state PAS with immediate effect.

He said the decision was made after a meeting between Kelantan Umno’s Political Bureau and Dewan Harian PAS Kelantan which failed to agree on the cooperation between the two parties in MN.

Commenting further, Ahmad, who is also the Kelantan Mentri Besar, said PAS had urged that the cooperation be continued since the relationship between both parties was good.

“But we have not given up hope and are prepared to sit with Umno again. Unfortunately, there is nothing we can do now since the matter has already been decided.

“We are also prepared to work with Umno again. In fact, we are hoping that in the future there would not be three-cornered fights for the sake of Malay and Islam interests,” he added. — Bernama