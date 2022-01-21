Housing and Local Government Ministry activates home ownership programme to look at housing ecosystem as a whole

Housing and Local Government Minister Datuk Seri Reezal Merican Naina Merican delivering his 2022 New Year message in Putrajaya, January 21, 2022. — Bernama pic

PUTRAJAYA, Jan 21 — The Housing and Local Government Ministry (KPKT) is activating the KPKT Home Ownership Programme (HOPE) in a move to look at the housing ecosystem as a whole, including in terms of housing provision and financing.

Its minister Datuk Seri Reezal Merican Naina Merican said HOPE KPKT is the ministry’s focus, among others, to realise its agenda in making Liveable Malaysia agenda a success.

He said KPKT was committed to its mission of providing 500,000 affordable and quality homes under the 12th Malaysia Plan.

“In terms of financing, I want to see a new model that would make it possible for more Malaysians to have access to housing financing,” he said when delivering his 2022 New Year message here today.

He said the KPKT will introduce the Malaysian Housing Financing Initiative (iPPM) besides introducing the “Own At Young” campaign and launching the Housing Integrated Management System (HIMS) that shows buyer demographics and types of housing demands.

Reezal Merican also said the ministry was in the midst of setting up the National Smart Township Council to review best practices to bring the country’s townships to a better level.

He said to make the Liveable Malaysia agenda a success, the country has to strengthen its townships and local governments, among others.

The Malaysian Liveability Index (IDAM) will be initiated as an instrument to evaluate the level of liveability in local authority areas (PBT) as well as provide important indications on local socio-economic development, he added.

At the event, he also launched the PBT Empowerment Framework which will act as a guide to local authorities to further strengthen its governance and sustainability. — Bernama