The murder of Fadi al-Batsh: What we know so far

Malaysian federal police are seeking the extradition of a suspect linked to the murder of lecturer Fadi al-Batsh, who was recently nabbed by Palestinian authorities. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 20 — Almost four years after the murder of Palestinian lecturer Fadi al-Batsh, who was gunned down near his home in Setapak, a suspect in connection to his case has finally been arrested.

The suspect was arrested by the Palestinian authorities on January 10 and the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) has applied to extradite the suspect to assist in investigations into the assassination.

Following the arrest, the Hamas-run interior ministry said that the suspect had confessed that he was recruited by Mossad, the Israeli intelligence agency.

Malay Mail revisits the brazen drive-by shooting that Malaysia described as an 'international issue.'

Who is Fadi al-Batsh

On April 21, 2018, Fadi was walking from his home in Setapak to a nearby mosque for subuh prayers when two men on a motorcycle opened fire and killed him on the spot.

Fadi received a PhD in electrical engineering from the University of Malaya in 2015 and during the course of his study, published 18 scholarly pieces of research featured in a number of international journals.

In 2016 he received an award from the Malaysian treasury. Fadi was also an imam and involved with Islamic organizations such as MyCARE.

Fadi was a lecturer in electrical engineering at the Universiti Kuala Lumpur British-Malaysian Institute and had been living in Malaysia since 2011.

Fadi was married to Enas Al Batsh and had three children. He was described as a man who was passionate about education by friends and family

While living in Gaza, he was employed by the Energy Authority and was a resident of Jabalia city.

Malaysian police investigations

Four days after the murder, KL police released the photograph of one of the suspects believed to be behind the drive-by shooting.

Police managed to obtain the exact photograph with the help of the public

Initially, police had released sketches of the two suspects which were drawn based on statements obtained from witnesses that came forward to assist with investigations.

Based on the sketches the duo was described to be 180cm tall and have a fair complexion. One of them with a long beard.

Both were seen wearing dark jackets and carried backpacks on their high-powered motorcycles during the incident.

One of the bikes was found abandoned at a lake about nine minutes away from the murder scene.

On the motive of the murder, former Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun said police were investigating the possible involvement of foreign agents in the murder.

When asked by reporters if the killers were professional hired killers with a military training background, he said: “definitely the murder was carried out in a professional manner.”

Then Caretaker Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said the assassination could have some links with foreign intelligence agencies, with the possibility of Fadi being considered a liability to nations “unfriendly” to Palestine.

Accusations and denials

Fadi's father in several interviews with international media had accused Israel’s intelligence agency, Mossad, of being behind his son’s killing and called on the Malaysian authorities to investigate the matter.

A spokesperson for Hamas, the governing party in the Gaza Strip, confirmed to Al Jazeera that Fadi was a member of the movement.

In a statement on Twitter at that time, Hamas described al-Batsh as a “young Palestinian scholar” from Jabalia in the Gaza Strip. It called Fadi a “martyr” and said he was a “distinguished scientist who has widely contributed to the energy sector”.

Humanitarian Care Malaysia (MyCARE) chairman Associate Professor Dr Hafidzi Mohd Noor said Fadi was an expert in renewable energy sources, especially in regards to generator engineering.

He denied allegations in foreign media that he was an expert in making rockets and drones

He was quoted saying by Al Jazeera that “Fadi was a man who loved peace... why would he take the risk of putting himself, his family and other Palestinians here in Malaysia at risk by getting involved in arms manufacturing."

Dr Hafidzi said Fadi had an excellent professional and academic record in the field of renewable energy and had dreamed of contributing to the development of Palestine.

Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh also attributed the killing to Mossad.

Meanwhile, Israel's former defence minister dismissed suggestions that spy agency Mossad had assassinated Fadi.

Avigdor Lieberman said it was likely that Fadi was killed as part of an internal Palestinian dispute. Lieberman told Israeli radio that Fadi was a rocket expert and "no saint".

Where the case stands now

After reports emerged that one of the suspects has been arrested by Palestinian authorities, the prime investigators in the case — Malaysian federal police — are seeking the extradition of the suspect.

Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department director Datuk Seri Abd Jalil Hassan said on Jan 10 that police were seeking confirmation of the suspect’s detention from the Malaysian foreign ministry, Palestinian embassy here and Interpol.

He said police will also get the cooperation of NGOs that have good ties with their counterparts in Palestine to obtain information regarding the matter.

There has been no word from Palestinian authorities on the status of their investigation following the arrest of the suspect.