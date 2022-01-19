Ramkarpal: Independent test found under-probe Perak rep tested negative for drugs

Terence Naidu’s lawyer, Bukit Gelugor MP Ramkarpal Singh, said in a statement today that the test was taken by Terence on January 15 — a day after he was released on police bail — at the O2 Clinic in Penang, and analysed by service provider Pathlab. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 19 — Under-investigation DAP assemblyman Terence Naidu took an independent drug test which found no presence of drugs in his urine, according to his lawyer contradicting an earlier indictment by the police.

Terence’s lawyer, Bukit Gelugor MP Ramkarpal Singh, said in a statement today that the test was taken by Terence on January 15 — a day after he was released on police bail — at the O2 Clinic in Penang, and analysed by service provider Pathlab.

“I have also been informed by Terence that he did this second test himself at the O2 Clinic because he was not satisfied with the first decision of the police which found traces of drugs in his urine, and also because his requests to the police to do a second test were not allowed,” he said.

Ramkarpal added that Terence had received the independent test results today.

“Given these new developments, it is clear that further investigations need to be taken by the police at an immediate rate in the interest of justice, where Terence is ready to full cooperate for that purpose.

“It is hoped that further investigation will be done as soon as possible,” he said.

Terence had been arrested on January 13 during a drug raid at a pub in George Town, Penang, along with 35 other unnamed individuals.

Police said they found traces of drugs in his urine test.

The next day, Terence expressed surprise at the police’s claims, said his drink had been spiked, and subsequently lodged a police report to defend his claim upon being released from detention.