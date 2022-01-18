Flooding no more in Johor, last relief centre closed

The flooding in Johor is over with the last relief centre (PPS) closed by this afternoon. — Picture via Twitter/Bernama

JOHOR BARU, Jan 18 — The flooding in Johor is over with the last relief centre (PPS) at Sekolah Agama Gemereh, Segamat, closed by this afternoon.

State Health and Environment Committee chairman, R.Vidyananthan said in a statement that the relief centre with 37 flood evacuees from eight families from Kampung Seberang Batu Badak was closed at 1pm.

Till this evening, the weather in all 10 districts in Johor was reported to be fine.

Before this, Segamat was the worst flood-hit in Johor among the eight affected districts.

A total of 5,923 flood victims from 1,585 families was recorded at the height of the floods on January 4, with 81 PPS opened in Segamat, Muar, Tangkak, Batu Pahat, Kluang, Johor Baru, Kota Tinggi and Mersing districts since the floods started on January 1.

Only two districts, namely, Pontian and Kulai were not affected by the disaster. — Bernama