DBKL to provide transit houses for Setapak Jaya fire victims

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 17 — The Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) will provide transit houses to the two families whose houses were destroyed in a fire that broke out at a public housing (PA) flat in Setapak Jaya here, by tomorrow at the latest.

City Mayor Datuk Seri Mahadi Che Ngah said the families were currently placed at the Setapak Jaya 1A Residents Association’s hall.

“The transit houses will be provided at a location near their residential area to make it easy for them to go to work and for their children to continue attending the same school.

“DBKL will also give a cash aid of RM500 to each family involved,” he said in a statement here today.

Mahadi said the fire that affected the two families had also been reported to the Minister of Federal Territories Datuk Seri Dr Shahidan Kassim.

“He (Shahidan) has asked the DBKL to take immediate action on the incident and to provide the victims with the necessary aid,” he said.

Yesterday, three units on the fourth floor of the flat were destroyed in the fire, but no casualty was reported. — Bernama